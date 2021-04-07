SOP violators can be fined multiple times: Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that enforcement agencies have been instructed to fine individuals on multiple occasions on a single day for violation of Covid-19 related SOPs, amid the ongoing spike in new cases.

Sawant told reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet that imposing a lockdown is not a solution to control Covid, adding that lockdowns do not reduce the spread of coronavirus, but has a debilitating impact on the state economy.

"Lockdown is not a solution. We do not want to disturb people. After the last lockdown, we had to start labour camps and the economy had dropped to zero. Revenue collection had dropped.

"Lockdown will not lead to reduction in corona. The solution is vaccination, social distancing, wearing of masks and exercising precautions," Sawant said.

"I have told the police and the Collector's office that if a person is seen violating (SOPs) in public places repeatedly, the person can be fined more than once," the Chief Minister further said, adding that the police have been directed to fine more than 500 persons (a day).

Recently, the Goa government had hiked the fee for not wearing of masks to Rs 200.

Goa recorded 387 Covid-19 positive cases in the state on Tuesday, out of which 16 were tourists, the Chief Minister said.

