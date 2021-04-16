Imposing night curfew will trigger adverse spin-off, impact tourism: Goa CM

Panaji: Imposing a night curfew will have an adverse spin-off on other economic activities, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday, ruling out the option, even as Covid-19 cases in the state continue to witness an unprecedented spike in the second wave.

Sawant also told reporters, while inspecting road works in Mapusa town, that the government was doing its bit to control the pandemic and said that people also have to step up to the plate and follow SOPs.

"Being a touristic state, if we impose night curfew, it will create a spin-off effect. People should remain alert. We have issued an advisory we are continuing to create awareness. They should not go to crowded places, maintain social distancing," Sawant said.



"I have maintained right at the outset, we need to take care of ourselves. We cannot have a lockdown and shut down all activities right now. The maximum a government can do is provide testing facilities, hospitals, quarantine centres and vaccination," the Chief Minister said.

"People should vaccinate, get tested, hospitalise themselves as soon as possible. They should not fear and stay at home. If all these things are done, only then will we be able to control Covid," he added.

On Thursday, Goa reported 757 new infections, the highest number of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid the second wave of infections.

—IANS