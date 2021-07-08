New Governor to arrive in mid-July: Goa CM

Goa: Newly-appointed Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will be administered the oath of office after his arrival in the state in mid-July, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.





Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Newly appointed Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will be administered the oath of office after his arrival in the state."





"He is likely to arrive in Goa either on July 15 or 16," he added.





Pillai has previously served as the president of the Kerala BJP state unit.





Pillai was a senior BJP leader from Kerala and was serving as the Governor of Mizoram. (ANI)



