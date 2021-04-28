Goa: 'Only medics can't be held responsible for cutting Covid deaths'

Panaji: Bringing down the Covid-19 mortality rate in Goa is not the responsibility of the medical fraternity alone, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday, urging elected village panchayat members to fan out, identify and convince villagers with Covid-19-like symptoms to get themselves tested and hospitalised.

Sawant also said that the Goa government was making efforts to create separate infrastructure for vaccination and testing services, before May 1, when the nationwide inoculation drive for all citizens major-of-age is set to be launched.



"We are working to bring down the mortality rate, but it is not the responsbility of the doctors alone. Please reach out to villagers who have symptoms to get themselves tested and hospitalised if they test positive," Sawant said, adding that people continue to stay at home out of fear if they have a temperature, which in turn was increasing the Covid-19 mortality rate in the state.



"We have to focus on testing. People stay at home out of fear. They need counselling. All ward members should reach out to them. Urge people to test themselves. Wear masks, maintain social distancing and ensure that markets and bus stands should not be crowded," Sawant said in a virtual interaction with village panchayat members across Goa.

Sawant said that the vaccination drive will be held in schools in the state, to ensure that those who line-up for inoculation and testing do not cross paths, for fear of further spreading of infection.

Goa has seen a surge in Covid-19 mortality rates over the last few days with an average of more than 30 persons dying every day from Covid-19 related complications.

The state currently has 16,591 active cases, while 1086 persons have died from Covid-19, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

—IANS