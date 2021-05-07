Goa MLAs to start war-rooms to track Covid in constituencies: CM

Panaji: Legislators in Goa have been directed to start "war rooms" in their respective constituencies to keep track of Covid-19 cases and look after patients, who are in isolation or need to be shifted to hospitals, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

The war rooms should also feature a call centre, from where the MLAs representatives should speak to patients in home isolation and keep track of their health, Sawant also said, even as Goa registered a record 3,869 cases on Thursday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the state to 29,752.

"I also advised MLAs to start a war room and operate a call centre from it, from where they can get in touch with patients in home isolation and take their oxymeter readings regularly and enquire whether they need hospitalisation," Sawant said.



Sawant also said that MLAs should also call Covid patients in their constituency at least once a day and ensure that patients in home isolation are provided with the government's Covid kit and grocery items delivered to respective homes.

"I have also asked MLAs to entrust local elected representatives of the village panchayats to take up that responsibility," Sawant said.

—IANS