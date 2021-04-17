Top
Goa bans export of oxygen cylinders to other states

 The Hawk |  17 April 2021 8:37 AM GMT

Panaji: The Goa government on Saturday banned the export of oxygen cylinders outside the state because of an increase in the requirement of the same to treat the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, said state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

"In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Goa, the requirement for oxygen has gone up. Export of oxygen cylinders outside the state, therefore, has been banned with immediate effect. All industrial oxygen requirements will be diverted towards the health services, GMC and Covid hospitals," Rane tweeted.

"Necessary directions have been issued to the state Health Secretary to coordinate with the respective collectors to issue an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in public interest and to save people's lives," the Minister said.

Goa registered a record 927 cases in 24 hours on Friday, taking the count of total active cases in the state to 6,321.

—IANS

Updated : 17 April 2021 8:37 AM GMT
