Goa: Bar & restaurant owners, visitors welcome decision to reopen at 50 pc capacity

Panaji (Goa): The government decision to reopen bars and restaurants with 50 percent seating capacity in Goa has been welcomed by the owners and visitors.





The state government on Sunday extended the COVID curfew for another week till July 12 while allowing several relaxations. Now, restaurants and bars will be allowed to function between 7 am to 9 pm with up to 50 per cent seating capacity.





Leslie Rego, a restaurant owner, told ANI, "It is a good decision by the Goa Government to start the business with 50 percent capacity. For this, we have to take precautions and measures, to begin with. People have to use sanitisers and maintain social distancing at the restaurant, so all the precautions have been taken"





Speaking further he requested the government "to waive off all the present charges like licence fees, electricity bills for the past 2 months since the services were not being utilised and this could benefit the entire hotel industry as a whole."





A visitor Jagrukh Patel, while welcoming the decision said, "It was an immense satisfaction to visit a restaurant ... this decision has opened up avenues to beat the heat as well".





The move comes as a respite for restaurant and bar owners as these were prohibited to serve guests for more than a month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.





According to the guidelines, shops and malls will be allowed to open from 7 am to 6 pm. Earlier, these were allowed to operate till 3 pm. Saloons and other outdoor sports complexes/stadiums are also allowed to open.





Educational institutions, cinema halls, auditoria, casinos, gyms, spas, indoor sports complexes will remain closed. Visitors will not be allowed at religious places. (ANI)



