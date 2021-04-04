Nadda offers tribute to jawans killed in Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda paid tribute to the jawans killed in the Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and said the nation will always be indebted to these brave sons.

Nadda also wished the injured jawans a speedy recovery.

"I pay tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The nation will always be indebted to these brave sons," the BJP chief tweeted (translated from Hindi).

"May God give to the grief-stricken families strength. The whole country is with you (aggrieved families) in this crisis," Nadda added.

Five security personnel were killed and around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Around 21 security personnel are still missing following the encounter with Naxals, out of which seven are from CRPF. (ANI)