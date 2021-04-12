Ten-day lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district from Apr 13

Gariaband: District administration of Chhattisgarh's Gariaband on Monday issued orders for imposition of ten days lockdown from April 13 (tomorrow) in the wake of surge in coronavirus infections.

All the borders of the district will be sealed for the said period except essential services.

Shops and government offices will also be closed, the order said.

Sources in the Health Department said that in the past two days, more than 200 people tested positive for the virus in the district.

The district has also been declared a containment zone.

Meanwhile, vaccination is being done on a war-footing.

