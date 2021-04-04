Top
Home > State News > Other States > Chhattisgarh > Chhattisgarh: Naxals loot over 2 dozens weapons after encounter in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Naxals loot over 2 dozens weapons after encounter in Bijapur

 The Hawk |  4 April 2021 10:44 AM GMT

Chhattisgarh: Naxals loot over 2 dozens weapons after encounter in Bijapur
X

New Delhi: Naxals on Saturday looted more than two dozen weapons from security personnel following the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, according to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources.

At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Kamalochan Kashyap.

16 out of 31 who sustained injuries in the encounter are from CRPF. (ANI)

Updated : 4 April 2021 10:44 AM GMT
Tags:    Chhattisgarh   Naxals loot   weapons   Bijapur encounter   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X