Police send notice to BJP's Raman Singh in toolkit case

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh's Civil Line Police on Friday sent a notice to former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raman Singh asking him to be present at his residence on May 24.

Police will record statements in the alleged fake toolkit case from Raman Singh. The Chhattisgarh Police had lodged a complaint on allegations levelled by the BJP related to the toolkit against Singh.



An FIR has been also filed against BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The BJP had recently accused Congress of preparing a toolkit to target the Modi government. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference regarding this and attacked Congress fiercely.

Responding to the Congress assertion that the document shown by the BJP was fake and its threat to lodge an FIR against BJP President JP Nadda, senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that the party had itself exposed the author of the toolkit. Patra, with details collated by domain experts of the toolkit in hand, named Saumya Varma as the author of the toolkit that aimed to defame the Prime Minister and the country by directing to call Covid strain B.1.617 as "Indian Variant" or "Modi variant".

The BJP leader presented papers of the toolkit author where the name of the project was given as 'Central vista vanity project AICC Research' along with various photographs of Varma with Rahul Gandhi and Gowda as a member of the AICC research team. Congress had threatened to lodge an FIR against Nadda and Patra accusing them of forgery of a toolkit to divert the country's attention from the government's failure to tackle the Covid pandemic. (ANI)