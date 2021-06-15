Warrant out against rape-accused DSP in Bihar

Patna: An arrest warrant has been issued against Bihar Police DSP Kamal Kant Prasad in connection with a four-year-old rape of a minor Dalit girl, an official said.

Prasad allegedly raped the minor girl, who was a domestic help, in his official residence in Gaya in 2017. An FIR was registered against Prasad on the direction of a trial court on June 2 this year.

Earlier, IGP, Gaya, wrote a letter to Home Secretary Jitendra Kumar Shrivastava to allow a warrant against the DSP as he did not appear before the investigation team annd is at large.

The FIR had been registered under the POCSO act in Women police station. As the crime was committed, the DSP's wife had made a video of the incident, and complained to authorities including the district police. A CID investigation had been underway since then.

As prosecution lawyer Kaiser Sarfuddin presented vital proof including the video evidence and statement of the victim under Section 164, special POCSO court judge Neeraj Kumar on May 27 directed district police to file an FIR against Prasad.

