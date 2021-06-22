Whenever there is union cabinet expansion, will be part of it, says JD-U president

Patna (Bihar): Amid speculation over a possible cabinet expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government, JD-U national president RCP Singh on Monday said that whenever it happens, JD-U will definitely be a part of it. Speaking to ANI here yesterday, Singh said, "I have said it earlier too. Whenever there will be an expansion of the union cabinet, JD(U) will also definitely be a part of it because JD(U) is an ally in the NDA. I have said this earlier too and there is no confusion in it."





He further said, "Our leader is Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But that does not mean we do what we like. All our political decisions are taken after discussions and consultations. Whatever decisions the JD-U takes, the BJP has taken them in a positive manner."





He stated that Nitish Kumar's decision will be the final one, on being asked that his name is doing the rounds over his induction as a minister in the Union Cabinet.





"My name has been doing the rounds since 2017. Rumours go on but what ultimately our leader Nitish Kumar decides will be the final decision," said Singh.





Responding to a question on what will be JD-U's contribution if they are included in the Union Cabinet, Singh said, "When we will be both at the Centre and in the state, it creates a better understanding between parties, the running of the government becomes smoother and it also increases the faith of the people in the government."





Commenting on the rift in the Lok Janshakti Party, Singh said, "They might have committed some mistake that is why this is happening. If such things in a party happen, there is some reason for it. He has accused the BJP of abandoning him which is not right. It is something they need to sort out among themselves."





Singh's remarks came at a time when differences have arisen among LJP party leaders.





Earlier this month, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after five of the six party MPs gave a letter in his support. The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader. (ANI)



