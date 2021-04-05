Top
Tutor shot dead in Bihar's Saran district

 The Hawk |  5 April 2021 6:10 AM GMT

Tutor shot dead in Bihars Saran district
Patna: A tuition teacher in Bihar's Saran district was shot dead by some unidentified men on Monday morning.

The deceased, Pramila Kumari (23) was on her way to a student's house to give tuition in the Bajdahiya village in the district. She was a native of the adjoining Bankerwa village.

"She was intercepted by three to four bike-borne assailants and shot from a narrow range. The victim sustained 6 gunshot injuries and died on the spot," said an investigating officer of the Parsa police station.

After committing the crime, the accused also fired some rounds in the air to terrorise passers-by and fled from the spot.

Sources said it could e a case of one-sided love affair and denial by the woman that led to the violence.

"It is too early to comment on the exact reason for the incident. The investigation is underway and we will soon arrest the accused," the officer said.

--IANS

Updated : 5 April 2021 6:10 AM GMT
