Tejashwi Yadav converts his government residence into COVID-19 care centre

Patna (Bihar): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday converted his government residence into a COVID-19 care centre.

Yadav has set up the centre at 1 polo road in Patna from his private funds. He said that it has all the necessary medical equipment, beds, oxygen and provision for free food.

While speaking to ANI he said, "I request the state government to convert all the government residence provided to us into COVID-19 care centres, quarantine centres because people are not getting beds, oxygen and other medical facilities at the government hospitals."

"Being a responsible opposition, we want to give our residence to the state government for the people," he added.

As per the rules, it has been decided to hand over the COVID centre to the state government. In this regard, he has written a letter to the government asking it to take up the COVID care centre.

He added that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but has not received any reply.

"I urge the state government to take over the COVID-19 centre and we are there to help in any way. Just let us know what we can do to help them," he further said.

Meanwhile, Bihar reported 6,286 fresh Covid cases and 111 deaths on Tuesday in the past 24 hours. (ANI)