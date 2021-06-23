Sharad-Daughter Supriya Where?

New Delhi (The Hawk): Surprising all, present in Sharad Pawar-summoned congregation in his Delhi-situated Janpath-residence, numerous insiders seriously wondered where was Supriya Sule, the illustrious, American-English accented MP-daughter of Sharad Pawar, why was she conspicuous with her glaring absence in that Pawarccentric crucial meeting even though it is she who is strongly rumoured to have persuaded Pawar to organise that meeting so that after him, they would acknowledge, accept her as his only living heir.





But that was not to be and not so as things stand today, according to many present in that meeting, because to them, she was not introduced by Pawar nor she was presented by Pawar in front of them so that she could be recognised by them from then on.





Pawar's such mysterious behavior remains truly inscrutable, opine many as matter-of-factly, and curious despite the fact Supriya inside Parliament House is a "well-known" face.





So many like Javed Akhtar etc thought they would be introduced to Supriya as Pawar's heir already.





But that was not so. May be because, they now presume, "Pawar Saheb" is still "exceedingly strong enough to carry on, on his own minus any successor or heir.





Pawar evinced, comment many insiders from that meeting, he is still teeming with 'cat o' nine tales', Supriya or no Supriya.





On her part, unassumingly comment Pawar-janitors, Supriya has silently resigned to Pawar's continuation of projecting himself as patriarch having full fledged national appeal still.





Rationally, she is said to be having no animosity of any kind with Pawar. Rather, she is as close to him as ever.





She thus is there where Pawar is, comment Pawar-observers.











