Sculptor in Bihar carves PM Modi's statue as money bank

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A sculptor based in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has carved a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be used as a money storage bank.





Jai Prakash got this unique idea last year when the Prime Minister announced a 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in light of containing the spread of the disease.





Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, "I felt that he has been making efforts to save the country. I decided to make it to save money."





According to him, the money bank can store cash (including both coins and notes) worth around Rs 1 lakh.





It took him about a month to make this money bank, he said.





"Soon after making it, I started to sell it in the market," Prakash added.





Elaborating further on the idea of making this, he said that he wanted to inspire children to be like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"This can also be used to teach children about our Prime Minister, who is the best in the world," he said.





Hoping to get financial assistance with this unique idea, he said, "I have not received any financial benefit yet. Even a loan would do to increase my business." (ANI)



