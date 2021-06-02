Salary of 200 cops in Bihar's Muzaffarpur stopped

Patna: Around 200 policemen, including nine SHOs, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has been penalised for inefficient work, as seen from rising incidents of crime in their respective jurisdictions.



Muzaffarpur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Jayant Kant, has stopped the salaries of these police personnel, including the SHOs of Bela, Sahebganj, Hatauri, Peeyar, Mushari, Hatha, Panapur, Sikandarpur, and Bariyarpur.

The decision was taken on the basis of a work assessment meeting in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.

"We have analysed the criminal incidents that happened in their respective jurisdictions followed by disposal of the cases after court hearings," Jayant Kant said.

According to the official, around 17000 cases are pending in Muzaffarpur district with maximum number of cases in Sadar, City, Ahiyapur, Kanti, Motipur, Kurdni, Sakra, and Meenapur police stations.

The SSP has also directed investigating officers to complete investigations of cases pending in the district.

He had also ordered booking of as many persons found violating Covid norms during the lockdown period but the officers and police personnel failed on this count too.

—IANS