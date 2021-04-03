Top
Home > State News > Other States > Bihar > 3 members of a family charred to death in Bihar

3 members of a family charred to death in Bihar

 The Hawk |  3 April 2021 11:56 AM GMT

3 members of a family charred to death in Bihar
X

Patna: The deceased were identified as Kausalya Devi (60), her daughter-in-law Sangeeta Devi (28) and the latter's five-year-old daughter. The deceased were asleep when the fire broke out, which was fanned by the strong wind blowing at the time. The deceased got no time to escape the inferno.

According to the Samastipur Fire Officer, the exact reason for the fire has not been ascertained as yet, but it appears to have been caused by an earthen stove which had not been doused properly.

The villagers informed the fire department about the incident. However, by the time the fire tenders reached the village, it had damaged adjoining properties as well.

—IANS

Updated : 3 April 2021 11:56 AM GMT
Tags:    Patna   Fire   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X