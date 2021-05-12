Pappu Yadav starts hunger strike in prison, attacks Nitish

Patna: Former MP and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP ) president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Wednesday launched a hunger strike at Veerpur jail in Bihar's Supaul district.



Yadav was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a lockdown violation in Patna. Subsequently, the Madhepura police arrested him in connection with a 30-year-old case, he alleged.

In an emotional tweet, Yadav said: "Helping Corona patients, saving their lives and exposing the medicine, ambulance, oxygen and hospital mafias is my crime. my fight will continue."

He further said: "I am on a hunger strike in Veerpur jail. There is no water, no wash room, and no commode in my cell. I underwent surgical operation recently and am unable to sit."

On Tuesday Yadav had claimed that CM Nitish Kumar had ordered his arrest under pressure from the BJP.

"I have been continuously serving Corona patients for the last one and half months. Madhepura police arrested me in a 30-year-old case. That case is pending in court. I asked Nitish Kumar to clarify whether it was necessary to arrest me in that case when the Corona infection is at its highest level in Bihar," Yadav said.

"It is a big conspiracy against me. I am a corona negative person today and if something happened to me in jail, Nitish Kumar will be held responsible for it. You are 71 years old Nitish Kumar Ji: Now you should stop saying that you don't save anyone or frame anyone," Yadav said.

"I appeal to Lalu Prasad Yadav to intensify the struggle in a bid to save Bihar. Now I am in jail so Tejashwi Yadav must come on the street and help the people of Bihar to provide medicines and beds to corona patients," Yadav said.

—IANS