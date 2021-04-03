Manjhi requests Nitish to pay his official power bill from govt funds

Patna: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has requested Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar to deposit the electricity bill of his official banglow from the government treasury.

"CM Nitish Kumar has given me a state government banglow and Z-category security, but there is no provision to deposit electricity bill from the funds of the state government," said former Bihar Chief Minister Manjhi.

"I have recently paid Rs 1.04 lakh in electricity bill for my official banglow. It is extremely difficult for an MLA like me to deposit such a big amount every time. Our Chief Minister has been very kind to me. So I appeal to him to either make a provision for depositing the bill from the state exchequer, or provide 5000 units of free power to the former CMs of the state," Manjhi said.

--IANS