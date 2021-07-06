Laloo's 'Lucky 7'

New Delhi (The Hawk): 'Lucky 7' of Laloo they are. All of them are daughters of Laloo. He strongly believes that because of 'each' of them, 'combined' all of them, he is 'free' today, breathing fresh air in 'open', say his lackeys.The 'Lucky 7' are: Misa (from the then draconian Maintenance Of Internal Security of the (in)famous emergency era when Laloo was incarcerated in prison), Rohini, Ragini, Chanda, Rajlaxmi, Hema, Anushka. All of them, touch wood, are firmly established within their respective families. At the time of writing, they are gathering at their eldest sister Misa's Delhi residence to have a "political congregation with their 'dad/daddy Laloo" for their "own good" in the ensuing era.Laloo himself is stationed, confined therein under the full care of Misa who herself is a full fledged 'Dr extraordinaire'.Since he was released from Ranchi jail on bail, he flew straight to Delhi, to Misa's house, to AIIMS for "recuperation" at behest of expert consultations.

Yes gone are his anecdotes, one liners, humourous chides, caricatures, jokes, pranks, witty remarks, Birbal-like utterances, political comments, Chanakya-like modus operandi.He, say those meeting him, is a virtual pale/frail shadow of his former 24x7 fiery self that was synonymous with, according to his own world famous, "jab tak suraj-chand rahega, jab tak samosa mein aaloo rahega, tab tak Bihar mein Laloo rahega".Today, as things with him stand today, say almost all, he is sans his 'that' self. He is transferring his entire political acumen to his 7 daughters (the sons already initiated in his path being "sons") so that from now on, they carry on with his political, social mantle detroitly, astutely, spontaneously and yes, without squabbling with each other ever for their own good. They thus are "Lucky 7" of Laloo (and, his illustrious spouse Rabri), opine many without battling an eyelid.



