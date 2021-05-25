Laloo In New Avatar: Gonu Jha

New Delhi (The Hawk): '2021 La(l)lu Prasad Yadav' in new avatar stunning all and sundry even amid his nearest kith-n-kin by adroitly donning the role of 100% balanced Gonu Jha, witty, double entendre expert, verbally virtuoso, intelligent, balanced, 'ready made', 'ever green', incisive, astute, perfect strategist et al truly symbolising symbolising Birbal-Tenali Ram of Bihar. To put his 'new avtar' bluntly, he is 10/10, swank, virtuoso, sensible 24x7 (needs yet to be seen whether that turns into 24x7x365 in the coming years) thereby attracting whole lot of new 'fans' toward him in his isolation presently: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Navjot Singh Sidhu (a sort of carbon copy of him sans his desperadoes), V Naraysami, V Gopalaswamy, Mani Shankar Aiyar, whole lot of next generation aspiring leaders, all sons and daughters of famous fathers and mothers who themselves now are pleading with Laloo to be 'national' now as his void is widely felt in all levels and only he is fully capable of fulfilling it and that is immediately needed corp the 'all round rationale' of the country at the moment considering it is doggedly crumbling, cracking pointing to 'something unknown' likened to sheer 'apocalypse now' + 'inferno' + 'gulag archipelago' + 'unknown terrain' + 'unexploted, unknown' (like current COVID-19. And, according to them, only Laloo with his prowess can set them right, lead a new India, bright plus vibrant plus prosperous by all, for all, of all countrymen.

It is yet to be ascertained how Laloo, the 2021's Gonu Jha, is reacting to all that and how is he decided about his public role in the coming days but this is for sure, aver those frantically meeting him at his daughter Misa Bharati's house that Laloo is fully receptive to whatever they all are suggesting him "to do" now 'become Gonu Jha, "wit 'em all, come back alone' and be not vanquished.