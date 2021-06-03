ED arrests RJD RS Member AD Singh in Fertilizer scam case

New Delhi: In a surprise move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP A.D. Singh in connection with a Fertilizer scam case.

A top ED official confirmed to IANS, "Singh has been arrested in connection with the case."

The official said that the RJD MP was taken from his residence in South Delhi's upscale Defence Colony.

The official, however, did not share more details of the case.

Singh was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the RJD in March last year.

According to the election affidavit of Singh he is a graduate from Kirori Mal College in Delhi and is unmarried.

His immovable property is worth Rs 188.57 crore and movable property is Rs 49.6 crore. He owns land, apartments and offices in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Mumbai. His income tax returns for the financial year 2019-20 was over Rs 24 crore, the affidavit stated.

Singh is also involved in the export and import of fertilizers.

