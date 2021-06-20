Chirag Paswan to take out Bihar yatra on father's birth anniversary

New Delhi: LJP chief Chirag Paswan will take out a yatra across Bihar from his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary on July 5.

On Sunday, Paswan, who is facing a coup from his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, held a national executive meeting of the party in the national capital.

After the meeting, he said: "On the birth anniversary of my father on July 5, I will start 'Aashirvaad Yatra' from Hajipur and it will pass through all the districts of Bihar."

In the meeting, LJP national executive members opposed the use of party symbols by rebels led by Paras.

Paswan's decision to start the roadshow from Hajipur, the Lok Sabha constituency of his uncle, is seen as a direct show of strength for the control of the party founded by his father.

He also also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday and urged him to review his decision of accepting one of the suspended party MPs as the leader of LJP in the house, in his place.

Paswan was removed as the leader of the LJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday after five out of the six MPs wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker that they had elected Paras as the leader of the LJP in the house.

Following the coup, Paswan called a virtual national executive meeting and sacked the five rebel MPs from the party's primary membership.

In response, he was also removed as the party chief by the rebel MPs led by his uncle in a meeting held in Patna.

But a defiant Paswan said: "I am still the LJP President as the Patna meeting did not have the required quorum of the national executive." —IANS