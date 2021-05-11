Bridegroom performs newly-wed wife's last rites in Bihar

Patna: The family of Ranjan Yadav alias Ranjay was happy and excited about the wedding of Nisha Kumari in Khudia village of Munger district. As per the scheduled time the wedding procession of Suresh Yadav's son and bridegroom Ravish arrived from Mahakola village on May 8 and the marriage ceremony was solemnised. A few people had attended the marriage following requisite Covid-19 guidelines prescribed by the state government.

After the marriage was conducted with all reigious rites, Nisha suddenly became ill. The two families hurriedly admitted her to a community centre in Tarapur from where the doctors referred her to Bhagalpur as she was in a critical condition. While undergoing treatment, Nisha breathed her last.

--IANS