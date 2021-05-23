Top
Home > State News > Other States > Bihar > Black Fungus declared an epidemic in Bihar

Black Fungus declared an epidemic in Bihar

 The Hawk |  23 May 2021 4:46 AM GMT

Patna (Bihar): The Bihar government on Saturday evening declared Mucormycosis or Black Fungus as an epidemic disease under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

The Chief Minister's office (CMO) tweeted and informed about the decision taken by the Chief Minister of Bihar.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced black fungus as an epidemic," said CMO.

Earlier, health minister Mangal Pandey said, "Following instructions from chief minister Nitish Kumar, Black Fungus has been made a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Disease Act. Government and private hospitals will have to inform the health department through a civil surgeon. Patients will get free medicine." —ANI

Tags:    Black Fungus   epidemic   Bihar   

The Hawk


Similar Posts
