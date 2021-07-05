Bihar: Family alleges lack of proper treatment killed daughter; hospital refutes claim

Nalanda (Bihar): Ashok Paswan, carrying the body of his 15-year-old daughter at Sadar Hospital in Nalanda district's Bihar Sharif on Sunday, alleged that lack of proper treatment led to the death of his young girl.





"We brought our daughter to the hospital after she complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. The doctors did not give her proper treatment. They said to take her to another hospital. They did not even give us a stretcher to carry her to the ambulance," said Paswan, the dead girl's father.





However, the doctors of the hospital refuted the family's claim and said the looking at the condition of the patient, she was referred to another hospital, but when the family refused to shift the patient, the treatment was immediately started.





"My duty started at 2 pm. The patient was admitted by the doctor who was on duty before me and gave her initial treatment. Whatever treatment I gave her after 2 pm, I have written it on her report. The girl was not talking or responding to us. Her mother told us that she passed stool twice and had vomited once. But seeing her condition was more serious than just diarrhoea, we suspected she had some other problem and referred her to another hospital. when the family refused to shift her, we started her treatment," said Dr Mahendra Singh, the on-duty doctor.





Responding to the allegation of unavailability of stretchers, the doctor said, "The family didn't ask for a stretcher, they picked up her body and left." (ANI)



