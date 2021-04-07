Bihar CM holds meeting to review COVID-19 situation

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation.

The Chief Minister said the COVID-19 test of all frontline and health care workers should be done and also of their relatives who come in contact with them.

He said people from Bihar who are in states which are seeing a spurt in COVID-19 cases are likely to return and asked officials to keep the arrangement of the quarantine centres ready at the block level.

The Chief Minister said the maximum amount of testing should be done and only a limited number of people should get involved in public events.

He urged people to strictly follow the guidelines and said people should use masks, keep social distancing and always wash their hands.

—ANI