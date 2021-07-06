Shooting escaping criminals should be the pattern, Assam CM tells police

Guwahati (Assam): Shooting criminals trying to escape from police custody "should be the pattern", said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.





While interacting with all Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of the state's many police stations on "Redefining Policing Standards in Assam", the Assam Chief Minister issued directions to police to strictly deal with crimes against women and show zero tolerance towards such crimes.





"Someone told me that the criminals running away from police custody for the last several days, are being shot, and it has become a pattern. I said this should be the pattern," said Sarma





"If an accused tries to snath service gun and run away and on top of it he is, say, a rapist, then the police can shoot at him on the leg, but not on the chest. The law allows it," he added.





The Chief Minister also asked them to file charge sheets of all rape, molestation, assault, etc cases at the earliest along with murder, arms, and drugs smuggling cases for a speedy trial.





He urged the OCs not to succumb to political pressure or other inducements while performing their duties with utmost honesty and dedication. He also called on the policemen to adopt healthy lifestyle habits for good health while endeavouring to deliver people-friendly services.





He also directed the OCs to collect post mortem reports expediently while saying that Range DIGs would ensure post mortem report collection as soon as possible.




