'Mahajhooth' of 'Mahajot' disclosed, NDA govt will be formed in Assam: PM Modi

Baksa (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress-led 'Mahajot' grand alliance in Assam, saying the "Mahajhooth" of "Mahajot" has been disclosed and the people of the state have decided to form NDA government.

"The 'Mahajhooth' of 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) has been disclosed. The people of Assam have to reject the 'Mahajhooth' of 'Mahajot and support the NDA government for the development of Assam," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Tamulpur ahead of the third and final phase of state assembly elections.

"On the basis of my political experience and audience love, I can say that people have decided to form the NDA govt in Assam. They can not bear those who insult Assam's identity and propagate violence," he added.

Urging the first-time voters of the state, the Prime Minister said: "I have a special request to the young comrades who are going to cast their vote for the first time. The vote that you will cast as India celebrates its 75th year of independence will also determine how far ahead Assam will be when we celebrate 100 years of independence. There is a clear roadmap for this in the BJP's resolution letter."

"We work for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism. But if we work for everyone, it's called communal. Games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to the country," he added.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in the state till 2016, is contesting the three-phase polls as part of a 'Mahajot' grand alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the CPI and the CPI-ML.

The third and final phase of polling will be held on April 6. (ANI)



