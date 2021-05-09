Legislature party meet to decide on Assam CM

Guwahati: A legislature party meeting will be convened in Guwahati by BJP today to decide on the name of the Chief Minister of Assam.

The meeting will be held at Assam Assembly premises where all the 60 newly elected will take part in the meeting which will start at noon.

The race for chief minister post between present Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his deputy Himanta Biswa Sarma with both laid their claims to occupy the top seat in the state.

The central observers Arin Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar and Baijayant Panda will be present in the meeting today.

—UNI