Will reveal 'startling facts' in reply to EC notice: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Minister and senior leader of the ruling BJP Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that he would reveal some "startling facts" when he will reply to the Election Commission notice, served following a complaint by the Congress.

In a tweet on Thursday night Sarma said : "Received a notice from Election Commission of India upon a complaint by Indian National Congress on the basis of a distorted news item from my reply to a media quiry on a serious issue on fresh militant activity in BTR ... My formal response will unveil some startling facts on the issue."

The EC on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Sarma asking him for a reply on allegations levelled against him of threatening opposition Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Hagrama Mohilary, whose party has a strong political base in the Bodoland Territorial Region comprising the four districts of western Assam -- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

The poll panel issued the notice following a complaint filed by the Congress on March 30 alleging that Sarma had openly threatened to send Mohilary to jail by misusing the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The BPF joined the Congress led 10-party 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) on February 28 after snapping its ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the outcome of the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in early December last year, the BJP dumped the BPF and announced to support its new ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), which has a base in the western Assam Bodoland areas.

The BJP in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the BPF came to power in Assam in 2016 defeating the Congress after 15 years (2001-2016).

—IANS