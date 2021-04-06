Top
Home > State News > Other States > Assam > Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 strikes Assams Tinsukia

Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 strikes Assam's Tinsukia

 The Hawk |  6 April 2021 5:29 AM GMT

Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 strikes Assams Tinsukia
X

Tinsukia (Assam): An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred near Tinsukia in Assam at 3:42 am on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Tremors were felt in various parts of Assam.

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at 8:49 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation. (ANI)a

Updated : 6 April 2021 5:29 AM GMT
Tags:    Earthquake of magnitude   Assam   Tinsukia   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X