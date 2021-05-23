Top
 The Hawk |  23 May 2021 7:04 AM GMT

6 DNLA terrorists killed by security forces in Assam encounter
Karbi Anglong (Assam): At least six Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) terrorists were neutralised in an ongoing joint operation of Assam Police and Assam Rifles in Dhansiri Area of Karbi Anglong, early on Sunday.

As per Assam Police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of slain terrorists.

"In a joint operation, Assam Police and Assam Rifles neutralised 6 DNLA terrorists in Dhansiri Area of Karbi Anglong, during the early morning today. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered. The gunfight took place at Misibailam along the Assam-Nagaland border," the police said.

According to Pushpraj, Superintendent of Police (SP) Karbi Anglong, the operation is still underway, and more DNLA terrorists are expected to be present in the face-off area. (ANI)

