Ahead of phase 3 poll, Priyanka to address 3 rallies in Assam

New Delhi: To give a push to the Congress-led 'Mahajot' alliance in Assam ahead of the third phase of Assembly elections, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will once again visit the poll-bound state on Friday and address three public meetings.

A Congress leader said that Priyanka will be visiting Assam on Friday and address three public meetings at Golpara East, Golakganj and Sarukhetri areas.

This will be Priyanka's third visit to the poll-bound Assam since March 1.

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state for 39 of the 126 Assembly constituencies is currently on.

On March 27, nearly 80 per cent of 81,09,815 voters cast their votes in the first phase conducted in 47 Assembly constituencies.

The third and final phase would be held in 40 seats on April 6. Results will be declared on May 2.

In the month-long hectic election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned for the party candidates.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, party spokesman Gourav Vallabh and General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala were among the central leaders who campaigned for their party candidates.

In the elections, the BJP is highlighting the "perfect NRC (National Register of Citizens)" while the main opposition Congress has given top priority to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, even as both the national parties have common issues of empowerment of women, jobs to youth and protecting the Assamese culture.

To take on the BJP, the Congress, which governed Assam for 15 consecutive years (2001-2016), formed a 10-party 'Mahajot' (grand alliance), comprising three Left parties -- the CPI-M, the CPI and the CPI-ML, along with the AIUDF, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, the BPF, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and two community-based parties -- the Jimochayan (Deori) People's Party and Adivasi National Party.

