Assam logs 55 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,245 new cases

Guwahati: Assam reported 55 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday taking the death toll to 3,300, while 3,245 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,06,868, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

Of the fresh fatalities, seven were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by six each in Cachar and Nagaon, five in Tinsukia, four in Kamrup, three each in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat, two each in Dhubri, Hailakandi, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur, and one each in Biswanath, Charaideo, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Karimganj, and Sonitpur districts.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government''s Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 3,245 cases against the testing of 71,598 samples for the disease on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 4.53 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state had reported a record 5,613 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 1,16,562 samples.

Currently, Assam has 52,448 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs). Some of them are in home isolation.

Of the new cases, the highest 422 patients were detected from the state capital, followed by 377 in Tinsukia, 350 in Dibrugarh, and 238 in Cachar.

With 4,06,868 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.72 per cent against the total testing of 1,09,34,116 samples so far.

During the day, 5,690 recovered from the infection outnumbering the number of fresh cases, the bulletin said.

In Assam, 3,49,773 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from hospitals and CCCs.

The NHM further said a total of 40,93,239 doses of vaccines have been administered and the figure includes 8,28,745 second doses.

A total of 20,961 persons were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 46,132 shots on Saturday.

—PTI