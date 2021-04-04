People of Assam will always have to fight for their identity: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam): Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said there will always be a challenge of identity in Assam and the people of the state will always have to fight for it.

As Assam will witness the third and last phase of Assam assembly elections, Sarma expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will undoubtedly form government in the state.

Speaking to ANI here today, he said, "There will always be a challenge of identity in Assam and the people of the state will always have to fight for it. There is no doubt that BJP will form the government in Assam."

On the last day of campaigning for the Assembly elections, he said that the BJP got an opportunity to reach out to around 1 to 1.5 crore people of the state during the election campaign.

"The people have cooperated throughout the election campaign and gave a lot of blessings and I am thankful to them. We got an opportunity to interact and reach out to around 1 to 1.5 crore people," added the Assam Minister.

Polling for the third and final phase of assembly polls in the state will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)