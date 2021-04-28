Top
Home > State News > Other States > Assam > Assam earthquake: CM Sonowal urges citizens to stay alert

Assam earthquake: CM Sonowal urges citizens to stay alert

 The Hawk |  28 April 2021 5:02 AM GMT

Assam earthquake: CM Sonowal urges citizens to stay alert
X

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged citizens to stay alert after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Sonitpur."Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal," Assam CM said in a tweet.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 am.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at7:51 am. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers. (ANI)

Updated : 28 April 2021 5:02 AM GMT
Tags:    Assam earthquake   Sonitpur   Sarbananda Sonowal   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X