3 dead, 11 injured in road mishap in Andhra's Guntur district

Guntur: As many as three people were dead and 11 others injured in a road accident that took place in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident took place at around 5.30 am near Nandigama crossroad in Sattenapalle Mandal of Guntur district when a car coming from the opposite direction hit an auto-rickshaw."A group of 12 coolies was going from Madala village in Muppalla mandal to Takkellapadu village in an auto for daily labour works. When the auto was passing by the Nandigama crossroad, a car coming from the opposite direction hit the auto. The car driver was trying to overtake a lorry and accidentally hit the auto," said Narasimha Rao, Sattenapalle circle inspector.

He further said that three persons in the auto died and the remaining 10 are injured. The car driver is also injured.

"All of them are shifted to Guntur government hospital. Doctors have confirmed that they have minor injuries and all the injured are safe. Police are investigating the case," he added. (ANI)