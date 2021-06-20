Top
105-year-old man beats Covid in Assam

 The Hawk |  20 Jun 2021 5:20 PM GMT

Guwahati: A centenarian in Assam has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

The GMCH, in a tweet, said: "105 yrs old Samed Ali, hailing from Dhubri, defeated COVID and is discharged from Superspeciality Covid Hospital, GMCH today."

A GMCH doctor said that Ali was admitted to the hospital at the beginning of the month and successfully beat the dreaded disease.

The GMCH Superintendent and other doctors associated with Ali's treatment were not available over phone to know the other details about the patient.

—IANS

