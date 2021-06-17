Army doctors save mother, child by performing complex surgery in Arunachal

West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh): A team of Army doctors performed life-saving surgery to save the life of a mother and her infant at the Military Hospital in Arunachal Pradesh's Dahung.

Taking to Twitter, the Gajraj Corps of Army on Wednesday said that locals have expressed their gratitude for the timely assistance by the Army in saving the lives of the mother and child.



"In the challenging times of COVID-19, Indian Army Doctors saved the precious life of a mother and child by performing complex surgery at Dahung, Arunachal Pradesh. Locals expressed their gratitude for the timely assistance," the Army tweeted.

The act was highly appreciated by the netizens as several took to Twitter to hail the valour and professionalism of the Army.

Dr Sheikh Aamina, a Twitter user, commented "Gratitude" on the post.

Another Twitterati, Uttam Kumar Sharma said, "Incredible feat by the Team, the Surgeon and Anaesthesiologist in trying times and crunching resources. Two precious lives saved.....Well done."

This is not the first time that the Army doctors pitched in to save precious civilian lives.

During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Army base hospitals opened their doors to civilians in many states along with setting up and managing various special COVID care facilities. (ANI)