Andhra receives 6 lakh more doses of Covid vaccine

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Saturday received 6 lakh additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

"At least five lakh doses of Covishield from Pune's Serum Institute of India (SII) and one lakh Covaxin doses from Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech were received on Saturday," said a health official.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him for 60 lakh more doses.

Reddy promised Modi that if the state receives 60 lakh more doses of Covid vaccine, he will ensure that all the citizens above 45 years are vaccinated for the first dose in the next three weeks.

Making the best use of its grassroots governance system of village and ward volunteers, the southern state managed to inoculate 6.28 lakh people on a single day on Wednesday, the highest single-day feat by any state.

