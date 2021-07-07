Two killed as under construction flyover collapses in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Two people lost their lives when an under-construction flyover collapsed at the Anakapalle area in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.





The flyover is being constructed as a part of the six-lane project by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).





According to the police, both the victims were occupants of a car that got crushed under the impact of a concrete beam falling on them.





Anakapalle DSP Sravani said, "The concrete structure collapsed on a car and tanker truck. Two people, who were on the front seat of the car were killed while three people sitting on the back seat sustained injuries."





"The case of the collapse is not known yet," the DSP said.





Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)



