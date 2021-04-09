Rebel YSRCP MP to file fresh plea for cancelling Jagan's bail

Amaravati: Rebel YSRCP rebel MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raju is upping the ante against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by approaching the courts to seek cancellation of his bail, alleging that his life is under threat.

Raju said that he is planning to file the petition again in the CBI court on Friday as his initial petition was returned, adding that some media houses "wrongly" reported that it was turned down but "that was not true".

"It was not rejected. Only on some frivolous technical grounds, a certified copy of the order that granted bail has been asked to be submitted. Another technical ground was invoked and the plea returned. We are filing it again on Friday," he said.

He also alleged that there is a threat to his life and some miscreants from Kadapa are after him.

The Narasapuram MP also vowed that he will not step in Andhra Pradesh until he unmasks the Chief Minister.

Raju has turned into a major thorn in the flesh for the CM, constantly raising allegations against him from within the YSRCP.

The MP himself, and his family members, face cases filed by the CBI for duping hundreds of crores of rupees from the banks.

--IANS