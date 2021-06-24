Proud Moment For AP, Says Guv On Malleswari's New Assignment

Amaravati / New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday said the appointment of Karnam Malleswari as the vice chancellor of Delhi Sports University is a proud moment for all the people in the state.





"It is a proud moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh that Karnam Malleswari, who hails from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed as the vice chancellor of the first Sports University in the country by the Delhi government," said Harichandan.





Congratulating the new VC, the Governor said Malleswari became a household name in India after she won the bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.





"Karnam Malleswari is an inspiration to women in the country, having won 29 International medals including 11 gold medals in the world championships, Asian weightlifting championships etc and has been conferred the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award," he added.





Meanwhile, Malleswari, said her ambition in the new role is to produce Olympic medals for the country.





"The biggest focus will be on achieving Olympic medals. We have to groom international players," said Malleswari, who won the bronze medal in weightlifting in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.





She said the new varsity will offer doctoral courses as well and endeavour to train talented children.





Malleswari said that prospective students with potential in any Olympic sport can apply for admission in the university.





Meanwhile, accolades poured in for the new VC from her home state Andhra Pradesh on the new assignment.





"It is a matter of pride for all of us for the appointment of renowned weightlifting sportswoman and Telugu pride Malleswari as VC of Delhi Sports University," said actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan.





Similarly, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijayasai Reddy congratulated Malleswari on Thursday and wished that she becomes an inspiration to many.

—IANS



