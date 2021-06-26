Medicines in govt hospitals must meet WHO standards: Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to ensure that all government hospitals and ESI facilities use medicines complying with World Health Organisation (WHO) and GMP standards.





Reddy gave the instructions while reviewing coronavirus control and vaccination at his camp office.





"Special attention should be paid to sanitation in hospitals and food provided to patients along with hospital maintenance and medical infrastructure with regular monitoring, " he said.





The Chief Minister instructed authorities to prepare SoPs ensuring proper mechanism in place, including appointing a special office to see that all hospitals have access to infrastructure, proper sanitation, and to monitor attendance of doctors, nurses, and other staff.





As many people are going to other states for cancer, heart disease and paediatric surgeries, Reddy directed authorities to ensure that medical services for these ailments are available in AP and prioritising the establishment of such specialty hospitals in the planned hubs.





--IANS



