Top
Home > State News > Other States > Andra Pradesh > 6 Maoists killed in encounter with police in AP

6 Maoists killed in encounter with police in AP

 The Hawk |  16 Jun 2021 10:21 AM GMT

6 Maoists killed in encounter with police in AP
X

Amaravati: Six members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the elite Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh Police in Visakhapatnam district early on Wednesday.

A senior leader of the Maoists and a woman member were among those killed, a release from the DGP's office said here.

"In the morning hours, an exchange of fire took place between CPI (Maoist) and Greyhounds, the state's elite anti- naxal force, in the Teegalametta forest area under Mampa police station limits.

First information revealed that six bodies were recovered," the release added.

An AK-47, an SLR, a carbine, three .303 rifles and a tapancha (country pistol) were recovered from the spot.

The search operation in the area was underway and further details were awaited.

—PTI

Updated : 16 Jun 2021 10:21 AM GMT
Tags:    Maoists killed   encounter   Andhra Pradesh   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X