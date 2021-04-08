Locals laud construction of new Public Health Centre in J-K's Tailwani village

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Locals of Anantnag's Tailwani village in South Kashmir have lauded the construction of a new type of Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Construction of PHC is expected to be completed in a few weeks and is expected to ease the difficulties they faced due to lack of medical care facilities in the town.

"Construction work on this Public Health Centre (PHC) was started two years ago at the estimated cost of Rs 3.51 crore and within one month this new PHC building will be handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Health Department," Assistant Executive Engineer Public works Department (R&B) Syed Ishfaq Ahmad told ANI.

He further praised the step taken by the Central government and said people of the area were quite happy and hopeful about the new building.

"We are excited that the state government has sped up the construction process for the new PHC. We had been looking forward to this for a long time and hope that it does not take much longer to finish. I will express my gratitude once construction has finished," says Syed Rafiq Ahmad, a local.

People had to face many problems due to lack of medical care facilities in an emergency situation like deliveries and accident as they had admitted their patients either to district hospital Anantnag or Srinagar.

The new Public Health Centre (PHC) in Tailwani village in Achabal block of district Anantnag in South Kashmir is the latest to join new initiated by the administration of the Union Territory for the welfare of the people. (ANI)