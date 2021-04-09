Tackle human trafficking with victim-centred approach: Andhra Guv

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has stressed on the need to tackle the menace of human trafficking with a victim-centred approach.

"The set of five user-friendly handbooks on human trafficking will be helpful to the duty-bearers in Andhra Pradesh as a useful tool in the prevention and tackling of human trafficking in the state," said Harichandan on Thursday during the launch of the 'handbooks on countering human trafficking'.

The book was brought out by Prajwala, an NGO devoted to eradicate forced prostitution and sex trafficking.

The Governor called Prajwala's initiative unique and designed to assist duty bearers such as judicial officers, prosecuting officers, child welfare committees, labour officers and civil society organisations.

--IANS